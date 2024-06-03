EC convenes emergency IPAC meeting amidst Kasoa violent incident

Tensions in Awutu Senya East District have heightened after a violent clash between NDC and NPP supporters during the vote transfer exercise on June 2, 2024.
The incident injured at least three people, including Ato Koomson, son of MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.
Both parties blame each other for the violence.
Police have arrested several individuals, including NDC's Daniel Techie Mensah, sparking allegations of bias.
The Electoral Commission has barred party agents from observing the vote transfer to prevent further violence, a directive rejected by the NDC.
Stakeholders await crucial discussions between the Electoral Commission and IPAC to resolve the conflict.
