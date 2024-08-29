News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

EC deliberately deleting names of voters in NDC strongholds – Mr. Beautiful

BeautifulmrScreenshot 2024 08 29 144817.png Mr. Beautiful urged Ghanaians who want change to be vigilant

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mr. Beautiful, a strong supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) of removing the names of registered voters from NDC strongholds to prevent them from voting.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he warned that this could lead to unrest during the elections.

He urged Ghanaians who want change to be vigilant and even suggested bringing old pestles to polling stations to confront any EC officers who attempt to manipulate the voting process.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com