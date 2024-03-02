EC not ready for December polls – NDC

Jean Mensa

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, has expressed concerns about the readiness of the current Electoral Commission for the 2024 polls.

His remarks come amid worries about perceived delays in the preparations for the December 07 elections.



In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Dr. Tanko-Computer highlighted that, with barely 8 months remaining until the elections, no calendar has been released.



He emphasized that the calendar is crucial as it provides detailed information on how the election is scheduled to run, including the procurement of electoral materials.



Dr. Tanko-Computer pointed out that the calendar ideally should have been released as early as January to allow ample time for preparation from all concerned parties.

He expressed his concern, stating, “I must say this current EC appears not ready for the December 7 elections. As we speak now, we have 8 months to the general election, and this EC has no calendar.”



He stressed the importance of the calendar, which outlines key activities leading up to December 7th, including the opening of the limited registration exercise and the procurement of electoral materials. Dr. Tanko-Computer underlined the need for transparency in the process, stating, “There’s no calendar.”



Furthermore, he urged the Electoral Commission to provide clarity on important aspects such as the registration process and nomination timelines to allow for proper organization by concerned stakeholders.