EC rejects NDC request for BVR kit serial numbers, cites security risks

Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected a request from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disclose the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The EC stated that releasing these serial numbers to external parties, including political entities, could compromise the security and integrity of the electoral system.



In a statement, the EC emphasized that while they have nothing to hide, disclosing the serial numbers could pose significant risks to the registration process's security and integrity.



They noted that such disclosure has never been done since the introduction of the biometric voting system in Ghana. The EC assured the public that measures have been implemented to ensure transparency in the registration exercise.



The EC explained, "Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes. That is why this has never been done since the biometric voting system was introduced in Ghana."

They further stated, "The demand for serial numbers of BVRs, if granted, could pose major risks to the security and integrity of our electoral system and operations."



Therefore, the EC believes that denying the request is necessary to prevent such risks, outweighing any concerns or interests of individual stakeholders.



Their decision underscores the importance of protecting the security and integrity of the electoral system, ensuring a fair and transparent registration process.