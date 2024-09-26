News

EC says it will re-exhibit corrected voter register online

Screenshot 20240926 113324.png Jean Mensa

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced it will re-exhibit the corrected Provisional Voters Register (PVR) online before finalizing the voter list for the 2024 elections.

This decision responds to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which requested a physical re-exhibition following a demonstration.

The EC emphasized that while it cannot accommodate a physical exhibition due to time constraints, the online platform will allow voters to verify their details and report discrepancies at no cost.

The Commission also rejected the NDC's demand for a forensic audit, stating that existing procedures to clean the register have not been fully utilized.

