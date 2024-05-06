EC secures generators to address power crisis during voter registration

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has assured the public that it has secured generators to ensure a smooth limited voter registration exercise, which is set to begin on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

This move comes in response to the ongoing power crisis, known locally as "dumsor," that has been affecting the country.



Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, emphasized these preparations during a press briefing held on Monday, May 6, 2024.



She highlighted the commission's efforts to prevent any disruptions due to power challenges, stating, "We are making arrangements to ensure that we don't have challenges because of dumsor."



To mitigate the impact of power outages, the EC has arranged for all district offices to rent generators.



These generators will be on standby to kick in during power cuts, ensuring that voter registration services continue uninterrupted. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the EC has a backup plan in place.

Offices will switch to an "offline" mode, where voters will be registered manually, and their details will be stored on a pen drive. Once power is restored, these details will be copied into the EC's database.



Mensa further explained, "Should there be the unexpected, we would switch on to the offline...the voters will be registered and their details will be put on a pen drive and that will be copied in our offices when the light returns, so the registration will not be disrupted."



The upcoming limited voter registration exercise aims to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.



The registration will take place in all 258 district offices of the commission, with an additional 785 centers set up to accommodate those who may find it difficult to access the district offices.



Additionally, 25 public universities have been included as registration venues to ensure widespread access to the registration process.