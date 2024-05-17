EC to replace voter ID cards for Akosombo Dam spillage victims free of charge

EC reaffirmed its commitment to assisting all eligible voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that individuals affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage will not have to pay any charges for the replacement of their voter identification (ID) cards.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, May 16, the EC reaffirmed its commitment to assisting all eligible voters, including those affected by the spillage, to participate in the upcoming general election.



The EC acknowledged the significant challenges faced by the spillage victims and expressed its readiness to facilitate their participation in the forthcoming election by providing free replacement ID cards.



The process of replacing ID cards for those impacted by the spillage is scheduled to begin on May 30, allowing sufficient time for affected individuals to obtain their new IDs and exercise their voting rights.

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had earlier appealed to the EC to provide replacement voter ID cards free of charge to the spillage victims, citing the urgent need for prompt and empathetic action to alleviate their burden.



