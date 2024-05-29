EC to seek Parliament approval for Ghana Card as sole ID for voter registration

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) has received unanimous support from all political parties to proceed with legislation making the Ghana Card the sole identification document for new voter registration.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa confirmed this development following an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra on May 29, 2024.



She told Graphic Online that the EC plans to present the bill to Parliament in the next session.

Mrs. Mensa emphasized that using the Ghana Card exclusively would address issues such as the registration of minors and unauthorized individuals in the voters' register.