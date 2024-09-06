EC to start receiving nominations for presidential election from Sep. 9

Forms are available on the EC website

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) will accept presidential election nominations from September 9th to 13th at its Accra office.

Candidates must submit completed forms, signed by themselves and two registered voters from each District Assembly, and include four passport-sized photos.



A fee of GH¢100,000 (GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities) is required.

Forms are available on the EC website from August 2nd.



Submissions must be made in person between 9:00 am-12:00 pm and 2:00 pm-5:00 pm daily.



Read full article