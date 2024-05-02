EC urges public to disregard viral video alleging ballot box stuffing

Screenshot of the alleged ballot box stuffing

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a statement discrediting a viral video purportedly showing ballot box stuffing during the recent Ejisu by-election.

The EC, urged the public to disregard the video circulating on social media, clarifying that it is unrelated to the EC's activities or the Ejisu by-election.



"The Electoral Commission wishes to state unequivocally that the said video has nothing to do with the operations of Ghana's Electoral Commission, let alone the Ejisu by-election," the statement indicated.



"We urge the public to disregard the video. It is aimed at tarnishing the image and credibility of Ghana’s Electoral Commission. The events in the video did not occur in Ghana. It has nothing to do with the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



"In this era of misinformation and disinformation, we entreat the public to cross-check information with the Commission to ascertain the truth," it added.



The EC further outlined details about the video that clearly indicate that it has nothing to do with it:



1. The vest the Ghana Electoral Commission uses for its operations is blue. The official in the video is wearing a green vest. The second person seen in the video is wearing an orange vest. As stated, the Electoral Commission of Ghana uses a blue vest for its Operation Staff.

2. The Electoral Commission of Ghana’s Polling Stations are cited in open spaces but the Polling Station in the video is in an enclosed area.



3. Each Polling Station at Ejisu had at least Six Police Officers in addition to the Agents of the Candidates. This is not the case in the video being circulated.



4. All the ballot boxes of the Electoral Commission of Ghana are labelled according to the name and code of each Polling Station. The labels are boldly pasted on the ballot box. The ballot box in the video is not labelled.



5. Each Polling Station in Ejisu had only one ballot box. Two ballot boxes are displayed in the video.



6. The inscription on the vest worn by the man in the video is not in the English language. That of the Electoral Commission of Ghana is in the English language.



