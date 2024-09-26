News

ECG MD resigned over fuel procurement dispute – John Jinapor alleges

Samuel Dubik Mahama ECG Samuel Dubik Mahama

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ranking Member on the Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor, has linked the resignation of Samuel Dubik Mahama, the former Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to a dispute over fuel procurement in the energy sector.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live