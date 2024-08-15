ECG MD vouches for new meters despite customer complaints

Dubik Mahama

Source: 3news

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified that customer complaints about increased energy consumption with new meters are due to the meters being more accurate than the old ones.

ECG Managing Director Dubik Mahama explained that the new meters better reflect actual power usage, so every device's consumption is now accurately recorded.



The meter replacements align with PURC regulations, as most old meters have exceeded their 10-year lifespan.

Mahama urged customers to focus on energy conservation to manage costs.



