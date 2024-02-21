ECG boss apologises to Accra Academy over power disconnection

Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has issued an apology to the authorities of Accra Academy following the disconnection of the school from the national grid on Monday, February 19.

Mr. Mahama clarified that the disconnection was part of a nationwide initiative to recover outstanding debts owed to the company.



In an interview with TV3, he highlighted the escalating debt situation, stating, “Currently, the schools’ bill is almost GHC45m in arrears. Across the nation, there is a GHC2.5b debt based on debt stock I am seeing."

He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to Accra Academy, acknowledging that the experience was traumatic for the school.



Mr. Mahama explained that the mounting debt owed by customers necessitated such measures. He disclosed ongoing discussions with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, with a commitment to finding a lasting solution to the debt challenges. He indicated that a meeting has been scheduled before the end of the week to explore ways of handling these issues in the future.