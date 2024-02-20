ECG cautions consumers against MoMo fraudsters

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned customers to conduct transactions solely through its official channels, including the PowerApp and shortcode *226#, as well as its offices.

The advisory comes in response to a surge in customer complaints about receiving fraudulent calls requesting payments for services such as meter replacement, installation, or debt cancellation through Mobile Money and bank accounts.



The Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, emphasized that the company does not operate a Mobile Money account and urged customers not to respond to requests for money transfers to purported ECG accounts for services. She explained that fraudsters were using social media and phone calls to deceive customers, impersonating ECG officials and demanding payments.



Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo highlighted the availability of the ECG PowerApp and shortcode *226# for initiating transactions and accessing services in a cashless and paperless manner. She emphasized that customers should not fall prey to fraudsters, as these official systems allow transactions without any Mobile Money charges or E-levy.

The Regional General Manager assured that ECG is collaborating with security agencies to track and apprehend these fraudsters. She cited instances where fake press releases and fraudulent demands for installation fees had been reported, and urged customers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or ECG office.



Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo also appealed to the public to help protect ECG infrastructure, such as poles and transformers, against vandalism and bushfires, as these incidents can lead to prolonged outages affecting both ECG and its customers.