ECG disputes PURC's explanation for recent power outages

Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has rejected the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission's (PURC) explanation for the ongoing erratic power supply, dismissing claims that the issue stems from the unavailability of fuel to power thermal plants.

PURC's Director of Research, Dr. Eric Obutey, had stated that meetings were scheduled at the Ministry of Energy to address the issue.



"We have contacted them and one of the issues that came up was to do with fuel. Fuel was not available, and that has also been sorted out. So for now, PURC is having discussions with the generators as to exactly what the issues are that we are having so much power outages," Dr. Obutey explained.



However, ECG's Director General, Samuel Dubik Mahama, dismissed the fuel shortage claims, emphasising that ECG is not shedding load, and there is no need for alarm over the current power outages.

"What we are experiencing are a few scattered issues here and there. The issue that the PURC raised about fuel is not the reason for the current situation that we are seeing on our dashboard.



"Currently, one of our power plants is down, and we are working to troubleshoot and bring it back up. But that hasn't affected much of the supply within the country, so we are just managing the space now until it is done," he clarified.