ECG gives 91 hospitals 72 hours to settle debts or be disconnected

The 91 hospitals owe ECG a combined amount of GH¢261 million

Source: CNR

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued demand notices to hospitals with outstanding bills, warning of disconnection from the national grid if payment is not made within 72 hours.

A total of 91 health facilities across the country are in debt to the ECG, with a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million.



Several prominent hospitals, such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing potential disconnection.



This action is part of ECG’s broader strategy to recover customer debts and bolster its operational capacity.



In an interview on Eyewitness News, Ashanti Region ECG’s Communications Manager, Grace Garshong, stated that this was the company’s final option.



She noted that the company had regularly issued these facilities with their bills and communicated with them, but they had still not settled their debts.



“We have now given them demand notice after they have received their bills for some time. And it is after 72 hours that if they do not pay we will do the disconnection. …This is almost like the last resort before disconnection. We’ve spoken to them; they have received several bills already and on our bills, we give a time that you will have to come and pay, and they haven’t.”



“That is why we didn’t even go ahead to disconnect them outright, but we have given them the demand notice so that at least it will give them the 72 hours respite before we take any action…If they don’t come at all, that is when the last resort, we be the disconnection.”



Meanwhile, below are some of the hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG.



Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879



Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70



Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730



Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989



Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043



Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983



Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390



Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822



Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767



Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32



37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71

Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568



Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966



Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310



Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464



La General Hospital GHc642,954



University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767



Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589



Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666



Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48



Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245



Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768



Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613



General Hspt GHc242, 078



Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520



Ministry of Health GHc378, 864



Municipal Health GHc112, 375



Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589



Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680



Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341

Urban Health GHc672, 222



Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71



Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468



Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075



Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584



Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520



Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921



Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75



Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745



Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591



Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927



District Hospital GHc 1,592,822



Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389



Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432



Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929



Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322



Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455



Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650



Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252

Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753



Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724



Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367



Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454



Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752



Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985



St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924



Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72



Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722



Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549



Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879



Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944



Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775



Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858



Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530



Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360



Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440



Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326



Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226



SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361



St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319



Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915



Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253



Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828



Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295



Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254



Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983



Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996



Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108



Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220



Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022



Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780



Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993



Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219