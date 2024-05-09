ECG issues warning against dangerous electrical conductors during rainy days

ECG cables

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a public advisory urging caution regarding sagging or fallen electrical conductors, particularly during rainy weather conditions. The warning comes as the company emphasizes the potentially fatal risks associated with such situations.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 9, ECG emphasized the importance of avoiding contact with any sagging or fallen electrical conductors during rainy days. The company highlighted the grave danger posed by these conductors and urged the public to exercise extreme caution.



Furthermore, ECG advised individuals to promptly report any incidents of individual or localized power outages, as well as fallen or sagging conductors within their vicinity. They can report such incidents to the ECG Call Centre via phone at 0302-611611, visit the nearest ECG office, or reach out through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for swift intervention.

ECG's statement underscores their commitment to public safety and emphasizes the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of communities.



