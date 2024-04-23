ECG manager attributes Obuasi power outages to illegally installed meters

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Obuasi, Ing. Albert Adjabeng, has linked the recent widespread power cuts in the area to the presence of illegally installed meters.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent at the Obuasi ECG office, Adjabeng revealed that their investigation uncovered meters sourced from non-ECG affiliated channels in Obuasi.



He further identified local leaders, some Assembly members, and electricians as involved in this unlawful activity, which led to transformer overloads and subsequent power disruptions.



Adjabeng emphasized that these unauthorized meters hinder ECG's ability to record and bill electricity usage, resulting in substantial financial losses. He called on residents to assist in combating this issue by reporting any instances of illegal meter installations.

Sampson Boateng, the ECG communication officer for Ashanti South, elaborated on their billing procedures, explaining that estimated bills are issued to individuals with faulty meters or those living in areas inaccessible to meter readers.



Boateng encouraged residents to notify the ECG office of any meter irregularities for swift resolution.