ECG partly blames power outages on financial constraints

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed recent power outages to financial challenges.

Speaking at a forum organized by CSOs in the energy sector, ECG's Deputy Managing Director, Kwadwo Obeng, emphasized the need for Ghanaians to pay their electricity bills.



He explained that timely bill payments are crucial for maintaining a stable power supply and addressing the company’s financial issues.



Mr. Obeng highlighted that planned maintenance and insufficient gas supply to the country’s thermal plants also contribute to the intermittent power supply.



"It is a chain where we buy the product to bring it, it is transmitted to us, we sell it, and the expectation is that we will collect the money," he noted.

He stressed the importance of efficient financial management within the electricity supply chain, indicating that improvements are being made despite current challenges.



He further warned that these financial difficulties could lead to more power outages, commonly known as "dumsor."



"Sitting in ECG, I know the challenge I face in getting money from my customer," Mr. Obeng said. He reiterated the need for consumers to fulfill their payment obligations to support the continuous and reliable supply of electricity across the nation.



