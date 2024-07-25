News

ECG records GH¢10.21bn loss in 2022

Electricity Company Of Ghana ECG OFFICE Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reported a staggering GH¢10.21 billion loss in 2022, a significant increase from the GH¢1.91 billion loss in 2021, Graphic Online reports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live