ECG responds to GRIDCo's allegations, highlights operational challenges

Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director of ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a response to allegations by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) alleging ECG's purported non-compliance with load management instructions.

In a letter dated March 28, 2024, GRIDCo raised concerns about ECG's adherence to load management directives from GRIDCo's System Control Centre (SCC), virtually accusing the power distributor of intransigence and putting the country's power generation at risk.



ECG which has emphasised its commitment to cooperate with GRIDCo and maintain operational cohesion within the electricity value chain, has however expressed confusion and concern over the allegations, stating that GRIDCo's characterisation of the situation lacks context and overlooks operational challenges faced by ECG.



According to ECG's response, captured in a letter Myjoyonline has sighted, the issue primarily revolves around the timing and adequacy of load management requests received from GRIDCo. While ECG acknowledges receiving directives from GRIDCo to drop loads at specific Bulk Supply Points (BSPs), it highlights discrepancies in the timing of these requests and the resulting impact on operational planning.



ECG provided detailed statistics on load management requests received from GRIDCo between January and March 2024, demonstrating instances where requests were received shortly before peak or off-peak periods, limiting ECG's ability to plan and inform customers adequately. Despite these challenges, ECG asserts that it has maintained a high level of compliance with load management requests, particularly in January and February 2024.

Furthermore, ECG highlighted specific incidents in March 2024 where operational challenges within its network led to a lower compliance rate with GRIDCo's load management directives.



ECG also emphasised the need for GRIDCo to provide advance notice of load management requests to enable ECG to plan and execute operations effectively without unduly impacting customers.



The power distributor also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with GRIDCo and other stakeholders to ensure the stability of the transmission system, however, ECG reiterated its request for GRIDCo to provide timely and comprehensive notices for load management operations to facilitate effective coordination and minimize disruptions to customers.