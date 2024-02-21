ECG targets Ministry of Finance over GHC1m debt

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance is set to be disconnected from the national grid over a GHc1 million electricity debt.

For the past ten months, the ministry has consumed power without paying the monthly bills, resulting in an accumulation of GHC1,025,918.00.



Additionally, the ministry has failed to release funds to various municipal and district assemblies to settle their debts.



According to sources within ECG, the issue must be addressed at its root, leading to their decision to disconnect the finance ministry to send the right signal to authorities.

Citi News has learned that a team from the ECG is expected to engage with the Minister for Finance, Dr. Amin Adam, to reach a consensus.



The ECG is also pursuing Ghana’s Parliament over a GHC23 million debt owed to the power distributor. The ECG national task force has stated that the national task force will proceed to disconnect parliament if the debt is not settled.