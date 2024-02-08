ECG to invest GH¢82 million for power supply enhancement in Central Region

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Central Regional Office is set to invest GH¢82 million in its operations to enhance and stabilize the power supply in the region, as revealed by Emmanuel Lumor, the Central Regional General Manager of the ECG.

The allocated funds will be utilized for several crucial initiatives, including the replacement of 180,000 non-smart and prepaid meters with smart prepaid meters. Additionally, 200 transformers will be provided across the region, and efforts will be made to replace deteriorating poles.



The deployment of smart meters will specifically target areas such as Swedru, Kasoa, Winneba, and Cape Coast. As part of the project, selected regions will also benefit from energy extension.



Mr. Lumor emphasized, "We're going to replace over 300,000 postpaid meters in the Central Region with prepaid meters." To ensure a consistent power supply, switching stations will be set up at Twifo Praso and Breman Asikuma to evacuate power to the region from Oda in the Eastern Region and from the Western Region in case of power outages.



Addressing concerns related to political involvement in meter distribution, Mr. Lumor assured that politicians would not be distributing meters in their communities during the upcoming election campaign. The ECG will take charge of meter distribution to prevent unauthorized connections and revenue loss.

Highlighting the challenges posed by fake meters, Mr. Lumor threatened to involve security services to crack down on violators. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in identifying and prosecuting individuals using false meters, emphasizing that those in need of meters should apply to the ECG.



Launching a "no free consumption" campaign, the ECG aims to ensure that users pay for the resources they utilize. Despite efforts to minimize interruptions, Mr. Lumor acknowledged that some power outages were beyond their control and originated from other participants in the value chain.



In the previous year, ECG undertook significant initiatives in the region, including injecting 210 transformers, replacing faulty postpaid meters, and upgrading to smart prepaid meters to enhance efficiency.