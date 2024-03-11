ECG unearths 130 illegal connections in a three-day operation in Ashaiman

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

In a startling development, the Ashaiman District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has uncovered a total of 130 illegal electricity connections within its operational area over a span of three days.

These discoveries were made as part of a revenue mobilization initiative launched by the district commencing from Monday, March 4, 2024.



Ing. Kissi Ohenebeng, the District Manager, addressed the media on Friday morning, March 8, 2024, providing an update on the progress of the activities.



He reported that out of the 130 illegal connections identified, summonses were issued to the relevant customers, who began responding to the office from Tuesday to rectify the detected issues.

Ing. Ohenebeng also noted that within the three-day period, his team, supported by personnel from eight other districts and the regional office of the Tema Region, visited over 5000 customers of the power distributor.



Regarding potential legal action against those found with illegal connections, Ing. Ohenebeng acknowledged the possibility of prosecution for defaulting customers. He emphasized that illegal connections amounted to theft and constituted a criminal offense, cautioning customers against engaging in such activities due to the potential legal repercussions.



The Ashaiman District falls under the purview of the ECG Tema Region, encompassing districts such as Tema North, Tema South, Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Nungua, and JuapongKrobo. Staff members from across the region were mobilized to support this special revenue mobilization exercise in the Ashaiman District.