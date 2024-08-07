ECOWAS committee holds community engagement on effective plastic waste management

The forum aimed to gather diverse stakeholder inputs and raise awareness

The ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee held a community engagement at Kojo Beedu Community Centre in Winneba to address plastic waste management and promote circular economy principles.

Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, emphasized the urgent need for effective plastic waste management.

The Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, highlighted the forum's role in shaping regional policies and sharing successful local practices.



The engagement sought to foster collaboration and implement effective solutions across the ECOWAS region.



