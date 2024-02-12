EOCO boss denies political pressure

Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has asserted that she faces no political pressure in carrying out investigations and prosecutions.

Her remarks follow the recent referral of a suspected money laundering case involving former Water and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to EOCO.



The OSP had initially dropped charges against Cecilia Dapaah, citing insufficient credible evidence. However, speaking at an anti-corruption forum, Madam Tiwah Addo Danquah emphasized that her office operates solely on the basis of evidence.



"Sometimes when I hear people say I am handling a case and I have powers from above directing me, fortunately for me I have not had that because you are guided by the law. Nobody will direct you when you have evidence," she stated.



She further stressed the importance of solid evidence in pursuing legal action: "If you have done your work in such a way that you have evidence, very solid evidence, you just have to explain to the person that these are my evidence, these are A, B and C and they are solid and I am presenting it to the court."

The case involving Cecilia Dapaah saw a twist when the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, dropped the application to confirm the seizure and freezing of assets belonging to Dapaah, including substantial amounts of money found in her home and bank accounts. The OSP had previously charged Dapaah for failing to declare her assets.



While the reasons behind the OSP's decision remain unclear, sources suggested that the office had been directed by the court to unfreeze the accounts and return the seized funds within 72 hours.



Madam Tiwah Addo Danquah's statements underscore the commitment of EOCO to pursue cases based on legal merit rather than external influences.