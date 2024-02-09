EOCO officials invade premises of Obibini Black Man Company in Kumasi

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)

Source: 3news

Officers from the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) have invaded the premises of Obibini Black Man Company Limited in Kumasi per order from the Executive Director of the Office.

The order was to enable one S.O Patrick Awoonor and his team from EOCO enter the premises of Obibini Black Man Company Limited to diligently search and seize all articles suspected to have been connected with crime.



But the Management of the Company said they are not aware of any crime committed.



For three hours, officials from EOCO ransacked the premises and took some of their products away without giving them any information on why they had invaded the company’s premises.



They searched all parts of the company including the yard, production room, offices and others. Workers were traumatized by the action, and they are currently not in good frame of mind to work.

Some eyewitnesses who phoned in to Ghanakoma Morning Show on Akoma 87.9FM in Kumasi with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, attributed the action to the CEO’s comment on Akoma FM last year on the collapsed of businesses in Ghana.



The Chief Executive Officer of Obibini Black Man Company, Dr Thomas Kofi Aboagye Dompem, blamed the current economic hardship in the country on collapse of businesses in Ghana. He said the government has collapsed many businesses.



According to him, government actions have negatively impacted the private sector. When contacted this morning on the EOCO operation, Dr Aboagye Dompem, regretted doing business in Ghana. He was not happy about the action of EOCO saying “We are not in military rule”.



He said such action will not encourage anyone to do business in Ghana.