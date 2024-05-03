EPA employees halt planned protest over director's eviction

Environmental Protection Agency workers union

The planned demonstration by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees against the eviction of Executive Director Dr. Kingsley Krugu has been suspended, according to a statement.

The decision aims to facilitate discussions with relevant stakeholders, including EPA management, government ministries, and the Union.



The move comes after the Public Services Workers Union of EPA announced an indefinite strike set for May 3, 2024, protesting the alleged eviction of Dr. Krugu by Interior Minister Henry Quartey, as claimed by Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The Union expressed appreciation for the support received from EPA staff and the public.