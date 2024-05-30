News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

EPA launches 50th anniversary

IMG 20240530 WA0029 750x406 Environmental Protection Agency celebrates 50 years anniversary

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its 50th-anniversary celebration themed “50 Years of Environmental Protection: Achievements, Challenges, and the Future” in Accra.

Minister Ophelia Mensah Hayford praised the EPA’s role in enforcing environmental legislation and sustainable development.

She highlighted the Environmental Protection Authority Bill, pending in Parliament, which aims to address issues like climate change and pollution.

Acting Executive Director John Kingsley Krugu emphasized the EPA's achievements in environmental management and its commitment to tackling global challenges through partnerships and public awareness initiatives.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide