EPA launches 50th anniversary

Environmental Protection Agency celebrates 50 years anniversary

Source: Daily Guide

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its 50th-anniversary celebration themed “50 Years of Environmental Protection: Achievements, Challenges, and the Future” in Accra.

Minister Ophelia Mensah Hayford praised the EPA’s role in enforcing environmental legislation and sustainable development.



She highlighted the Environmental Protection Authority Bill, pending in Parliament, which aims to address issues like climate change and pollution.

Acting Executive Director John Kingsley Krugu emphasized the EPA's achievements in environmental management and its commitment to tackling global challenges through partnerships and public awareness initiatives.



