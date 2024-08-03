ES to the President, Ambassador at Large – Nana Bediatuo holds two positions in Akufo-Addo govt

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Source: TIG Post

Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Akufo-Addo’s Executive Secretary, has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large, sparking mixed reactions.

Critics, like NDC's Malik Basintale, argue that the President is favoring family and friends.



The appointment was part of a ceremony commissioning ten diplomats to enhance Ghana's global relations.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized their role in boosting Ghana's international image, attracting investments, and addressing global issues.



The envoys are tasked with strengthening ties, engaging the diaspora, and promoting national interests amid post-pandemic and geopolitical challenges.



Read full article