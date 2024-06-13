EU Ambassador to Ghana inspects EUGAP projects in UWR

Irchad Razaaly, Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana

Source: GNA

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, has commended the Neem Processing Factory in the Upper West Region for its potential impact on smallholder farmers.

The factory produces neem oil, neem cake powder, and neem husk mulch, which promote eco-friendly agricultural practices and long-term sustainability. The factory, managed by the Tibourataa Women Group, has created an alternative livelihood for 600 smallholder women farmers.



The EU has invested EUR 132 million in agricultural infrastructure in the region.

The ambassador also commissioned the 670 km feeder and farm access roads project funded by the EU Ghana Agriculture Programme (EUGAP).



