EU supports Ghana Immigration Service with security equipment

The donation includes motorbikes, torchlights, camp beds, backpacks, raincoats, and first aid kits

The European Union (EU) has made a significant contribution to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) by donating various security equipment aimed at enhancing the agency's capacity and improving border security within the country.

The donation includes essential items such as motorbikes, torchlights, camp beds, backpacks, raincoats, and first aid kits, among others.



The donation was officially handed over by the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, at a ceremony held at the GIS Headquarters in Accra.



Minister Quartey expressed gratitude to the EU for their generosity and highlighted the importance of the equipment in enhancing border patrols, document verification processes, and information dissemination within the service.



He emphasized that these items would play a crucial role in strengthening border security and reducing irregular migration.



Minister Quartey also reiterated the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources to the GIS to enable it to fulfill its mandate effectively.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in managing migration, stating that effective management requires the support of various stakeholders.



Comptroller General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, acknowledged the long-standing collaboration between GIS and the EU, particularly in implementing strategic projects aimed at reinforcing the service's strategic position and mandate.



He commended the EU for its continued support and assured them of GIS's readiness to use the equipment effectively for its intended purpose.



EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, highlighted the significance of the equipment in enhancing border security, especially in light of the security challenges faced in the Sahel region.



He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to cooperating with relevant security agencies to ensure the security of Ghana's borders and the Gulf of Guinea.