Each illegal miner has at least 4 pump action guns - Eastern Regional Minister

Seth Kwame Acheampong

Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has revealed that illegal miners, or galamsey operators, are heavily armed, often requiring at least four pump-action guns to participate.

He attributed the rise in galamsey activities to the greed of individuals seeking quick wealth.



On Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, Acheampong highlighted the severe environmental impact and risks posed by this illegal mining.

Host Kwame Sefa Kayi warned that unchecked galamsey could lead to the formation of a dangerous, armed group of rebels.



There is growing concern over galamsey’s impact on water bodies and the environment, prompting calls for urgent government action.



Read full article