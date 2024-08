The community remains on edge, with fears of further violence looming

Source: 3news

A chieftaincy dispute in Anum Apapam, Eastern Region, has left one person dead, plunging the town into tension.

Violence erupted during a celebratory procession for a newly installed chief, leading to a chaotic crossfire.



Market women fled in fear, abandoning their goods on what should have been a busy market day.

The community remains on edge, with fears of further violence looming.



