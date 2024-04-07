Eastern Region: Tragedy strikes as car stunt at funeral turns fatal

Seven individuals sustained injuries as a result of the incident

A car stunt during a funeral procession in Akyem Mamaso, located in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, ended tragically when the driver lost control of the vehicle and plowed into a gathering of mourners.

Witnesses recounted how mourners had congregated on the road's center, engaging in conversation, dancing, and cheering on the driver as he performed circular drifting maneuvers with the car.



However, the celebratory atmosphere quickly turned to chaos when the driver of the commercial bus failed to maintain control, causing it to swerve off course and collide with the group of mourners.



While some mourners managed to escape unharmed, others found themselves trapped beneath the vehicle.

As a result, about seven individuals sustained injuries, with some reportedly suffering from broken limbs.



Emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance to the wounded and transport them to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.