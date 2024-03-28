Economist urges thorough review of public health act to enhance food safety in Ghana

Professor Saa Dittoh

An agricultural development and food systems economist, Professor Saa Dittoh, has urged for a thorough review of the Public Health Act to tackle issues of food safety and quality in Ghana's food production.

Professor Dittoh, who lectures at the University for Development Studies (UDS), highlighted that the current Act does not adequately address these concerns, leaving the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) without the necessary legal authority to enforce food safety at the production level.



Speaking at the Data Repository and Advocacy For Policy (DARAP) Project, Ghana Agri-Food Systems Research Dissemination and Policy forum in Accra, Professor Dittoh emphasized the need for a robust legislation that would bring all food safety players together for effective interventions, per a Graphic Online report.



The forum, organized by the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, aimed to share findings and policy recommendations from studies commissioned under the project, as well as to strengthen relationships needed to advance the country’s agri-food systems.



Professor Dittoh's presentation, titled "Ensuring Food Safety and Quality in Ghana," highlighted that food policies, strategies, plans, and programmes in Ghana have historically overlooked food safety and quality.



He stressed that to achieve food and nutrition security, there must be policies and programmes that prioritize food safety and quality in all food production systems, as food contamination occurs at all levels of the food chain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 600 million people worldwide fall ill each year from consuming contaminated food, resulting in 420,000 deaths annually.



Professor Dittoh underscored the importance of addressing food contamination to prevent various health issues such as kidney and liver failure, neural disorders, cancer, and reproductive health issues.



Among his recommendations were the establishment of food testing laboratories in all regions of Ghana and the provision of toxin testing kits at community and farm levels. He also suggested the creation of well-constructed farmers markets along major highways based on high sanitation and food standards.



The forum's Project Coordinator, Dr. Fred Mawunyo Dzanku, highlighted that the Agri-food systems project aims to communicate scientific evidence effectively, especially to politicians, to inform policy decisions.