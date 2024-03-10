Edem Agbana raises concern over Bawumia's silence on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has raised concerns about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's apparent lack of commentary on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Agbana suggests that the issue goes beyond President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ambiguity on the matter.

Agbana, in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, noted that while his party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has clearly stated his position on the bill, there has been a noticeable silence from the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Vice President Bawumia.



"As for President Akufo-Addo, there has never been clarity about his stance on the issue... But even beyond President Akufo-Addo and the test for his fidelity to the state is the silence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," Agbana expressed.

He expressed worry about the upcoming election, emphasizing that these two individuals are the prominent figures in the race, and Vice President Bawumia's silence on the matter is conspicuous.