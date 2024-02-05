Eden Agbana donates computers to schools in Ketu North

Edem Agbana with his team at one of the schools

In a bid to enhance educational opportunities in Ketu North, Edem Agbana the NDC parliamentary aspirant for the area, in collaboration with Melvic Technologies and generous donors, delivered a significant boost to 23 schools in the constituency.

The first phase of this noble initiative saw the distribution of fifty (50) desktop computers, aimed at providing essential tools for teaching and learning.



Edem Agbana, speaking on the occasion, expressed his commitment to equipping schools in his cherished constituency with the requisite resources.



"This exercise is part of my overall vision to equip schools in my beloved constituency with the necessary teaching and learning materials," stated Edem Agbana.

The gesture was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from various stakeholders within the municipality. The chiefs and people of Klenormadi, assembly members, teachers, students, and the general public all welcomed the presentations, acknowledging the positive impact it will have on education in the region.



"I’m grateful to everyone who donated towards this project," expressed Edem Agbana, highlighting the collective effort that made the initiative possible.



The provision of computers to schools not only facilitates access to technology but also opens avenues for interactive learning and digital literacy among students. Such initiatives play a vital role in bridging the digital divide and preparing students for the challenges of the modern world.