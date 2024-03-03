Education is essential for human resource development – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says education is crucial to the country’s development since the sector attracts a greater chunk of budgetary allocations by every government.

He said the sector continuous to produce human resource capital for accelerated development, thus it is heartwarming when individuals complement the government’s efforts to educate the youth.



Mr Mahama said this on Saturday at the 40th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Togbe Dzegblade IV of Adaklu Kodzobi in an address delivered on his behalf by Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu.



He commended Togbe Dzegblade for setting up an educational fund to help brilliant but needy students in the area.



The former President entreated students to take advantage of the Fund to upgrade themselves.



He said before the political dispensation, chiefs were at the forefront of leadership who ensured the development of their communities.

Mr. Mahama said Togbe Dzegblade's stay on the stool for 40 years without chieftaincy disputes that translated into the rapid development of the community was commendable and congratulated him for the feat.



Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief and President of the Adaklu Traditional Council said Togbe Dzegblade had helped to shape the fortunes of Adaklu across all spectrums of development.



"I commend you for your hard work and excellent demonstration of neighbourliness that have helped to establish and maintain peaceful coexistence with other traditional areas," he stated.



Togbe Dzegblade, in his welcome address, gave a catalogue of development projects undertaken by the community without the government’s assistance.



They included a 20-seater water closet toilet, classroom blocks, pipe-borne water and a one-storey Information Centre.

The Education Fund would not only support brilliant students, but also those in apprenticeship and skills training, he said.



He said he would soon establish a Centre for Fabrication and Crafts Construction to sharpen the talents and skills of the youth interested in those fields.



Professor Kenneth Egbadzor, the Head of the Agriculture Science Department, at Ho Technical University, who chaired the function, reminded the youth that the path to success was education and entreated them to prioritise it no matter how rough it might be.



Solidarity messages were delivered by the National Democratic Congress, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, chiefs from other traditional areas, and religious leaders.



An 11-member board was inaugurated to run the Togbe Dzegblade Education Trust Fund.

Mr Mahama donated GHC10,000 in support of the Fund whilst Mr Agbodza also donated GHC5,000 in addition to the GHC20,000 he had earlier donated.



Present were Mr Ganyaglo, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Phanuel Kade Donkor, former DCE for Adaklu, heads of tertiary institutions and leaders of political parties.



Agboti Yao, a renowned artiste from Togo, entertained the gathering with good music.