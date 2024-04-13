Edudzi Tameklo criticizes Ameri Power Plant renaming as deceptive

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the Director of Legal Directorate for NDC

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the Director of Legal Directorate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concerns over what he perceives as an attempt by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration to rename the Ameri Power Plant as Kumasi 1 Power Plant.

He believes this move is intended to mislead the people of the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the Ameri Power Plant, originally procured during former President John Dramani Mahama's tenure, was meant to address Ghana's power challenges with a capacity to generate 25 megawatts of electricity.



Mr. Tameklo sees the renaming of the plant as a deliberate ploy to deceive Ghanaians, especially those in the Ashanti Region where the plant is situated.



Mr. Tameklo highlighted Mr. Mahama's efforts in acquiring the power plant as part of measures to mitigate the country's power crisis during his presidency.

He took to Facebook to urge vigilance among Ghanaians, warning them not to fall for what he considers a misleading tactic by the current administration.



In his Facebook post on Saturday, April 13, Mr. Tameklo criticized the government, stating, "BAWUMIA and Akufo Addo out of shame have decided to repackage and rename the AMERI plants as Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant. This is what they are planning to go and commission."



He further described the government as "corrupt, incompetent, useless, and wasteful," accusing them of attempting to deceive voters in the Ashanti Region with the renaming and repackaging of the power plant.