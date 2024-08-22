Edudzi exposes Boahen Aidoo for ‘completely destroying’ COCOBOD

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Edudzi Tameklo, the National Democratic Congress' Director of Legal Affairs, criticized COCOBOD CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo, accusing him of mismanaging the state cocoa company.

Tameklo claimed that Aidoo has damaged COCOBOD's creditworthiness, making it less attractive to international banks.



His remarks followed Aidoo's announcement that COCOBOD would stop relying on offshore loans and instead self-finance cocoa purchases for the 2024/2025 season.

Tameklo dismissed this move as an attempt to deflect from the CEO's role in COCOBOD's declining cocoa production and financial issues, calling for Aidoo's arrest.



