Effutu: NDC alleges possible manipulation over sudden transfer of Electoral Commissioner

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Source: Class FM Online

The NDC in Effutu has raised concerns over the sudden transfer of Electoral Commissioner Emelia Ama Akotiah, just days before the limited voter registration exercise concludes.

NDC parliamentary candidate James Kofi Annan suspects potential manipulation linked to this move, especially given allegations of voter manipulation against Akotiah in the 2020 elections.



Annan questions the timing, suggesting it might disrupt fair processes ahead of the December 7 polls.

The NDC demands transparency and accountability from the Electoral Commission, urging clear reasons for the transfer and assurance of an unbiased electoral process.



Read full article