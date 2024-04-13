Ejisu Constituency: NPP holds parliamentary primary today

New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a parliamentary primary today, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the Ejisu Constituency.

This follows the unfortunate passing of the incumbent MP, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024. The primary will be crucial in selecting a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming by-election.



Nine aspirants vying for the NPP's parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6. These individuals had earlier picked up nomination forms on April 4, as soon as the party opened nominations.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election for April 30, 2024. The passing of the 45-year-old MP, John Kumah, who was survived by a wife and six children, has left a vacancy that needs to be filled through the electoral process.



As of now, no other political party has formally indicated interest in participating in the by-election.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mentioned that it is still deliberating on whether or not to field a candidate. This decision could impact the dynamics of the by-election and the overall political landscape in the Ejisu Constituency.



The outcome of today's NPP parliamentary primary will be closely watched as it will determine who will carry the party's banner in the by-election.



The Ejisu Constituency is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the NPP, making the selection of their candidate a significant step towards retaining the seat.