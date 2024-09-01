Ejisu: NPP supplying marijuana to youth instead of development - Gbande

Mustapha Gbande

The NDC’s Deputy National Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, has accused the NPP of vote-buying by allegedly distributing marijuana to the youth in Ejisu during the recent by-elections.

Speaking at a mini-rally, Gbande claimed the NPP targeted known marijuana users at illegal smoking spots instead of focusing on their achievements or job creation.

He described the tactic as unprecedented in Ghanaian politics and urged parents to reject the NPP at the polls, warning of the negative impact on the community's future.



