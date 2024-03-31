Ejisu by-election: Abronye DC's wife emerges as contender

Portian Acheampong Abronye

Following the vacancy left by the late MP John Ampontuah Kumah in the Ejisu seat, potential candidates are beginning to emerge, with Lawyer Mrs. Portian Acheampong Abronye, the wife of Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), NPP's Bono Regional Chairman, being the latest contender.

Portia's campaign posters have been circulating widely on the internet, indicating her intention to run for the by-election.



Despite her relatively unknown political background, some online commentators speculate that she could be a formidable candidate for the vacant Ejisu seat.



According to a post shared by Abronye DC, Portia's dad is originally from Fumesua and her mom holds a prominent position as a market queen in Ejisu. She comes from the royal family in Ejisu.

Other individuals whose names have surfaced as potential candidates include Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late MP John Kumah, and Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled the Ejisu parliamentary primary for Saturday, April 13, 2024. Nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates will be open from Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to Thursday, April 4, 2024.



The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, emphasized that all individuals would have access to purchase nomination forms without discrimination.