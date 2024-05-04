Ejisu by-election: Police begins probe into alleged bribery incident involving Kwadaso MP, EC officials

Kingsley Nyarko, Kwadaso MP

The Ghana Police Service has initiated investigations into an alleged electoral offense involving temporary officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, during the recent by-election in Ejisu, Ashanti Region.

A video circulated on April 30 depicted Dr. Nyarko placing a white envelope on a table in front of two EC officials, prompting concerns about potential influence over the electoral process.



In a statement released on May 3, 2024, the police confirmed the launch of investigations into the matter.



They disclosed that the individuals implicated, including George Sasu, Regina Serwaa, and Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, have been summoned to provide statements to aid in the investigation.

Furthermore, the police assured collaboration with the Electoral Commission throughout the investigation process.



