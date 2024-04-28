Ejisu commercial drivers to strike over rising fuel prices

This decision comes amidst mounting concerns over the impact of the recent fuel price hikes

Commercial drivers in Ejisu, Ashanti region, are set to embark on an industrial action starting next Monday due to the continuous surge in fuel prices.

This decision comes amidst mounting concerns over the impact of the recent fuel price hikes on their livelihoods. Michael Fosu, the Ejisu Municipal Vice-Chairman of the local union, expressed frustration over the lack of a satisfactory response from authorities despite multiple attempts to address their challenges, according to Adomonline.



"We have sent letters to transport operator leaders and local government representatives but are yet to receive a satisfactory resolution. Despite our attempts to engage with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Transport, we have been met with silence and threats of legal repercussions if we adjust our fares independently," Fosu stated.



Fuel prices have risen by 7 cedis since February, with petrol now selling at 14.99 per liter and diesel at 14.70 per liter.



This steep increase is significantly impacting the profit margins of commercial drivers, making it increasingly difficult for them to cover basic expenses.



"The recent increase in fuel prices has significantly impacted our income, as a substantial portion is now diverted towards fuel expenses on a daily basis. Maintaining our vehicles has become increasingly challenging due to financial constraints. Amidst rising costs across the board, managing a household and supporting our family has become an even greater struggle," Michael added.

Despite their concerns, the drivers are mindful of the potential impact of their strike on passengers. However, they believe that by taking this action, passengers will better understand their challenges and join them in urging the government to find a resolution.



"If we opt to cease our operations, it will undoubtedly impact our passengers who rely on our services for their transportation requirements. By taking this collective action, we believe our passengers will emphasize with our plight and join us in urging the government to find a better solution, as they too will feel the repercussions of any disruption in transportation services," Michael emphasized.



The drivers are willing to adjust fares in accordance with fuel price fluctuations but require clear communication and cooperation from the government.



"If the government reduces fuel prices, we will gladly reduce transportation fares to alleviate the burden on passengers. But if fuel prices continue to rise unchecked, we will have no choice but to raise fares to cover our costs," Michael asserted.



They are therefore calling on the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with them to find a sustainable solution.