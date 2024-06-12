News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Elderly patient abandoned in bush by hospital ambulance

Screenshot 2024 06 12 103437 Copy 696x386 Local residents of Gomoa Ojobi expressed shock and dismay at the incident

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An elderly patient, believed to be in her late 60s and with a leg cast, was discovered abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live