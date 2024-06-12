Elderly patient abandoned in bush by hospital ambulance

An elderly patient, believed to be in her late 60s and with a leg cast, was discovered abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

Reports suggest that the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital ambulance, which had transported her, left her there without proper care or assistance.



According to an Adomonline report, the woman had been receiving treatment at the hospital following an accident but was discharged and abandoned in the bush, allegedly due to the hospital's failure to locate her family.



Local residents of Gomoa Ojobi expressed shock and dismay at the incident, witnessing the ambulance driver wheeling the patient into the bush and leaving her there.

The community chairman, Apostle Robert Afraku, called on authorities and the Gomoa East Social Welfare department to intervene promptly to save the patient's life.



Despite these pleas, the hospital management has remained silent on the matter, raising concerns about the treatment of patients and the duty of care by healthcare providers.



