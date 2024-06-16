Election 2024: All Peoples Congress launches campaign in Bawku

Hassan Ayariga launched the APC campaign in Bawku

Source: 3news

Hassan Ayariga, leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), has announced the creation of a graduate empowerment fund to help graduates start their own businesses.

Launching the APC campaign in Bawku, Upper East Region, Ayariga emphasized policies aimed at job creation and economic improvement.



He promised to reduce unemployment by providing financial support for graduates.

Ayariga also pledged to restore the cedi's value through industrialization and agriculture and proposed banning forex bureaus and dollar transactions. He called for an attitudinal change towards building the economy and urged a peaceful, insult-free campaign.



Read full article