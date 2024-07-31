Election 2024: Attackers of journalists will be met with hostility – GJA President warns

Albert Dwumfour

Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), has issued a stern warning against attacks on journalists during the upcoming December 7 general elections.

In past elections, journalists have faced assaults from political party thugs while performing their duties.



Speaking on GHOne TV at the launch of EIB Network’s Election Hub, Dwumfour emphasized that any hostility towards journalists will be met with resistance.

He stated that the GJA will fiercely protect journalists, who serve as vital links between the government and the public, ensuring they can safely carry out their work without fear of attack.



